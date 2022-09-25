Tempers Explode On The Jets Sideline

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams lost his cool Sunday against the Bengals.

Williams was picked up on camera exploding and getting in the face of defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

Even without being able to hear what he said, it was obvious the former Alabama star was livid.

Quinnen Williams gets in #Jets DL coach Aaron Whitecotton’s face 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mr9scAu8rG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 25, 2022

Well, it certainly doesn’t look like things are going well for the Jets as the team trails the Bengals 20-6 in the second quarter at the time of this writing.

Football is a passionate sport. Tempers sometimes boil over. It happens, but it’s rarely a good thing. It’s a sign things have gone off the rails.

Quinnen Williams yells at defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/uSTADIUM/status/1574096413776089095)

Also, this wasn’t a minor exchange of words. The talented defensive player for the Jets looked unbelievably mad. I can’t remember the last time a player verbally lit up a coach in that fashion.

It looked like Williams and Whitecotton were trending towards getting physical. Fortunately, multiple members of the Jets stepped to help cool the situation.

Seeing as how the Bengals are having their way with the Jets before the end of the first half, this might not be the last rage we see on the sidelines of Robert Saleh’s team.