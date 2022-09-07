New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Likely Out Four More Weeks

Zach Wilson will have to wait a good while longer.

The New York Jets quarterback, who had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16, will not start against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a league source confirmed to OutKick.

Coach Robert Saleh also confirmed the news to reporters during his scheduled press conference. The NFL Network was the first to report the news.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

New York Will Turn To Their Veteran Backup

The Jets will go with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback against his former team. Flacco is 0-5 in the games he has started for the Jets.

New York will continue to monitor Wilson’s status in hopes he can play sooner than later. But, Saleh said the most likely scenario is he will not play until about Week 4 — Oct 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The earliest he’s going to be available is Pittsburgh,” Saleh said. “We are going to make sure both mind and body are 110 percent and make sure we do right by him. And we feel like talking to the doctors and everyone, it’s going to be that Pittsburgh week.”

Zach Wilson Was Drafted 2nd Overall In 2021

Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after he suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12. The surgery was intended to trim the meniscus and the bruise healed on its own and through rehabilitation.

Missing the first game will allow Wilson to slow his return to game action but give him additional time on the practice field to regain his conditioning and eventually his chemistry with receivers and the rest of the offense.

The Jets are hoping when Wilson fully returns he can author a leap in performance as their second-year starter. Last season he completed a subpar 55.6 percent of his passes while throwing 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts.

