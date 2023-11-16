New York Jets Players Weigh-In On One Of America’s Biggest Debates: When Is It OK To Start Playing Christmas Music?

Videos by OutKick

Ah, the age-old debate: when is it OK to start playing Christmas music? Before Thanksgiving? After? The New York Jets social media team decided to tackle this with their players on Thursday afternoon.

Before we get to that, quick story on my end. I went into a Dick’s Sporting Goods store last week. Clear as day, Christmas music pumping through the speakers.

I made a comment to the cashier about it and he said that they pretty much make that move on November 1st every year. I get it, Christmas music reminds people of Christmas (duh) and in a retail environment, Christmas is king.

New York Jets players gave their opinion on whether or not it’s OK to start playing Christmas music prior to Thanksgiving. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Still, November 1 is far too early for the holiday tunes. The only correct answer is that Christmas music cannot start until Thanksgiving. Personally, I love the music. It makes me happy. However, it reminds me too much that winter is here.

On the day I entered the store, it was somewhere around 55 degrees outside. I don’t want to hear winter music in that environment. Christmas music and Christmas trees are for Thanksgiving and afterwards. Those who wait until December 1st are the true heroes.

OK, back to the New York Jets. Here’s what they had to say:

"you see @MariahCarey get defrosted on November 1" – @BigTicket73 😂 pic.twitter.com/FmqHzJEFhi — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 16, 2023

Right out of the gates with “Christmas music should be played year-round”?! C’mon, Q. Be better.

Massive props to Jets offensive tackle Mechi Becton for the “You see Mariah Carey get defrosted on November 1st.” That legitimately made me LOL.

Plus, he’s not saying he agrees with it, just that it happens. Can confirm that November 1 is when every retail store in America starts pumping the “time to buy presents” anthems.

I was surprised at how many players openly said they support holiday tunes prior to Thanksgiving.

The most correct quote in the entire video came from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams: “After they cut the turkey, turn the Christmas music on.”

Total agreement. My wife and I have a Thanksgiving night tradition of putting up the Christmas tree.

And, because that’s how we do it in my house, that’s how it should be for everyone.

I have spoken.