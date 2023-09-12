Former Jets Center Nick Mangold Delights In Humiliating Loss For ‘Stinky Poo Poo Giants’ To OutKick’s Charly Arnolt

Videos by OutKick

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold joined OutKick’s Charly Arnolt on OutKick The Morning on Monday. Mangold talked about a litany of topics, but he took true delight in breaking down the New York Giants humiliating loss on Sunday Night Football to the Dallas Cowboys.

Mangold played for the Jets from 2006-2016 and built a hatred for the other New York team. Of course, the Giants won two Super Bowls during Mangold’s tenure while the Jets made the playoffs only three times in his 11 seasons. They did reach two AFC Championships, though.

To this day, Mangold still revels when the Giants lose. Especially when that loss comes in embarrassing fashion, like the 40-0 drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys.

“It was fantastic” Mangold said with a laugh, telling Arnolt how much he enjoyed watching the Giants get run out of MetLife. “We have a term for the Giants here in the Mangold household, ‘the stinky poo poo Giants,’ which my son coined years ago.

“So, there’s no love lost there for the Giants. The Patriots are the most hated and closely followed by the Giants.”

New York Jets Ring of Honor member Nick Mangold tells OutKick’s Charly Arnolt that he loves watching the Giants lose. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Obviously, Mangold hates the Patriots more. They won the AFC East in all but one of Mangold’s seasons in New York. Although, the Patriots won just one of their Super Bowls during that stretch from 2006-2016.

And the Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers in their back-to-back AFC Championship appearances.

Still, there’s clearly enough hate in his heart to go around for both the Patriots and Giants.

Watch the full interview:

