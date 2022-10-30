New York Jets and Miami Dolphins Vie For 2nd Place As Their QBs Go In Opposite Directions

When Sunday dawned the New York Jets were feeling really good about themselves and the Miami Dolphins were striving to catch them in the AFC East.

Well, the Jets are feeling pretty sick now.

And the Dolphins caught them.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill on 12 passes for 188 yards against the Lions. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Dolphins Passing Game Lights Up The Lions

The Dolphins authored a comeback victory over the Detroit Lions, erasing an early 21-7 deficit, to improve their record to 5-3. Following their comeback 31-27 victory, the Dolphins have won two consecutive games and five of the six games starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started.

Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdown passes on throws of 5 and 29 yards to Jaylen Waddle and 11 yards to tight end Mike Gesicki.

“This is sort of what I envisioned,” Tagovailoa said of his and his offense’s 476 net yards performance. “But the greatest thing about this game is you can never get content. We’ll continue growing and we’ll go and watch the film and look at the things we could have done better.”

Although the Lions seemed unstoppable early with touchdown drives of 75, 78 and 75 yards, they eventually came back down to their 1-5 selves and ended up adding to a four-game losing streak. The Lions are now 1-6.

The Lions did not score in the second half.

The Jets, meanwhile, have a quarterback problem.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson runs with the ball against the New England Patriots. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets QB Zach Wilson Delivers Worst Game Of Season

Second year quarterback Zach Wilson delivered an abominable game against the New England Patriots, throwing three interceptions and failing to complete even half his passing attempts.

So on a day second place in the AFC East was at stake the Dolphins’ quarterback threw 3 TD passes.

And the Jets’ quarterback threw 3 interceptions.

Wilson’s performance was so terrible he actually tried to throw the football away on one of his throws, and threw an interception. How?

“I really meant to throw that ball away,” Wilson admitted. “I did not mean to put the ball there.”

Make that 3 interceptions for Zach Wilson…

pic.twitter.com/JrWJc4QRCC — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 30, 2022 Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws an interception on an apparent throw-away against the New England Patriots.

Wilson, it must be said, did throw 2 TD passes. But one of those, a 9-yard pass to Tyler Conklin, came with 1:51 left to play with New England holding on to a 22-10 lead. So some desperation involved there.

Wilson’s performance was such that the Jets have to seriously consider a quarterback change because while backup Joe Flacco is not a game-changer but at least he’s a game-manager.

But this being a bad day for the Jets, even going to Flacco might be a problem.

Flacco, you see, was inactive for this game. He started the first three games and was was the only Jets’ quarterback who had been active for every game prior to Sunday. He was not listed on the injury report in the leadup to the game.

But the Jets could have used him this day because while he is only a game-manager, Wilson on Sunday was a game-wrecker.

“Regardless of what it looks like, I’m getting better,” Wilson insisted.

Not Sunday.

