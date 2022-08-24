New York Giants WR Depth Gets Crushed By Injury

The New York Giants can’t catch a break with pass-catchers.

Injuries befell the G-Men on Wednesday — the team announced that wideout Collin Johnson and is likely out for the season due to a torn right Achilles, as reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

General football fans probably haven’t heard of Johnson; however, in East Rutherford, the third-year receiver was catching everyone’s attention.

Is Collin Johnson the next Giants star WR?



He even had a highlight catch during Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson finished the game with three catches and 41 receiving yards.

New York fans were eager to potentially watch Johnson hit his ceiling with an elevated role next year. Now they’ll have to hope for 2023 to give CJ that opportunity.

Shortly after Johnson’s injury, the Giants added wideouts Bailey Gaither and Jaylon Moore off waivers.

Also bit by the injury bug was 2021 first-round Giants wideout, Kadarius Toney. During individual drills on Wednesday, Toney started limping due to an apparent right leg injury.

Reports from Giants practice relayed that Toney was having issues with his right hamstring and trying to work through it at practice, despite appearing irked by the discomfort on video.

Toney played up to the high ceiling established by his impressive run for the Florida Gators. Toney’s deceptive speed, superb control and athleticism made him a yards-after-catch nightmare for NFL defenses. He also exceeded as a mid-to-deep receiving option with reliable hands and catch radius.

The former Gator also had an injury-ridden rookie year: missing seven games, notably due to an oblique strain.

Early in the Giants’ offseason, Kadarius had been struggling with a knee and hamstring scare and was limited at practices several times due to the injuries.

Toney was second in receiving yards (420) for New York’s offense in 2021 and has big plans waiting for him in 2022.

In Week 5 of the 2021 season, KT torched the Dallas Cowboys for 189 receiving yards (10 catches).

With the offensive line seeing improvements after the addition of Alabama’s Evan Neal and the return of a healthy Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ offense can only wait and hope that the receiving unit keep its end of the bargain in bouncing back, and even saving Daniel Jones’ make-or-break season in New York.

Former Oklahoma wideout Sterling Shepard has been reliable when healthy and second-year Giant Kenny Golladay still has a No. 1 receiver’s contract to live up to after a disappointing first-year campaign.

The Giants also hope that former fifth-round pick Darius Slayton can return to starting for the offense after experiencing issues with drops last year. Between 2019 and 2020, Slayton contributed 1,491 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

