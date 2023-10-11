Jalin Hyatt Says It’s Tough Seeing Giants QB Daniel Jones ‘Scrambling’ All The Time

Videos by OutKick

The New York Giants sit at 1-4 this season and have a tough test on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The biggest issue for the team’s offense is their offensive line. Quarterback Daniel Jones has almost no time to throw and can’t get the ball to playmakers like Jalin Hyatt.

The Giants took Hyatt in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft. The biggest weapon that Hyatt possesses is speed. During training camp, coaches clocked him at 24 miles per hour.

If he did that in a game with the ball in his hands, it would be the fastest speed recorded for a ballcarrier since the NFL started tracking that data in 2018.

The problem, though, is that Jones doesn’t have enough time in the pocket to allow Hyatt to get down the field. That’s part of the reason the rookie has just three catches this season.

“We just need to buy him more time,” Hyatt told OutKick. “We’ve got to give him more time in the pocket. And for us receivers, we’ve got to go perform and make it easier for him.”

Jalin Hyatt of the New York Giants celebrates with Daniel Jones after a win over the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

To his credit, Hyatt continually puts some of the blame on himself. Despite everyone seeing how poorly the line has played this season — in large part due to injuries — Hyatt consistently talks about needing to play better.

“I can only focus on what I can do,” Hyatt said. “Just getting off and being consistent and doing whatever the quarterback needs me to do.”

Peyton Manning is not happy with Jalin Hyatt’s lack of usage and the #Giants’ going back to huddle. pic.twitter.com/WmvQmxFmDc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 3, 2023

But, he acknowledges the frustration that comes from watching his quarterback not having a chance to sit in the pocket and make throws down the field.

“I think for [Daniel Jones] it’s been it’s been tough. As for us receivers, it’s hard for us to see him scrambling and trying to get out of the pocket a lot when he’s going through his reads.”

Jalin Hyatt says there’s a lot of time for the Giants to turn their season around

Despite the struggles, Hyatt remains optimistic and reminded us that we’re still just five weeks into a very long NFL season.

“We have so many games left, there’s so much football to be played. I think we just need to come together and start believing in one another and have confidence in ourselves. That’s the biggest thing we can do,” he said. “Obviously, we all don’t want to lose; we all play the game to win.”

Daniel Jones’ struggles are a major talking point among the NFL media. Again, much of it falls on the shoulders of the line, but there’s no question that he can play better. Hyatt says the offense absolutely backs Jones and trusts him to make plays.

“We all encourage him and have belief in him and a lot of respect for him,” Hyatt said. He also noted that Jones constantly talks to his receivers, whether in practice or over FaceTime calls or taking them out to dinner.

He says that Jones is big on chemistry between himself and his receiving corps.

Jalin Hyatt and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants talk during warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

As for facing the Bills, Hyatt knows it’s a tough challenge, but one that the Giants view as an opportunity.

“It’s a restart game for us,” he said. “Let’s throw away those first five games away and look into the future.”

The NFL schedule-makers didn’t do the New York Giants any favors. Five of their first six games are against playoff teams from last season. But, they haven’t helped their own cause, going 0-4 in those contests thus far.

Still, Hyatt’s attitude is right: there’s a lot of season left to play. Following the game against the Bills, the team has winnable matchups against the Commanders, Jets and Raiders.

Games that his parents are planning to attend thanks to his partnership with World of Hyatt. Hyatt partnered with the hotel chain during his days at the University of Tennessee and kept it going into his NFL career.

He said that as part of his deal, Hyatt provides his family with lodging at every game he plays, an important reason why he continues to promote their brand. And, of course, that they share a name. It’s really a perfect relationship.

“They do they do so many things that help fans — and especially my family — in whatever city we’re playing in,” Hyatt said … of Hyatt.

This week, that means accommodations in Buffalo, New York where the 3-2 Buffalo Bills await fresh off a trip to London.

It’s a big game for both teams, really, and should make for an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup.