New York Football Fans Suing Giants, Jets Because They Play In New Jersey

It’s common knowledge that both the New York Giants and Jets don’t actually play in the Garden State, but rather next door in New Jersey.

Bills fans in Buffalo love to make it clear that they’re the only team that plays in New York, but most would tell you, it’s not that deep. But for two New York football fans, it’s worth a pie-the-sky $6 billion class-action lawsuit against the Giants, Jets and the NFL.

The fans originally requested that the two teams officially move to New York, but have since amended their suit. Per the New York Post, they’re now requesting that the two teams dump “New York” from their names and can stay in New Jersey.

“New York City is the Big Apple, home of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, Wall Street and the stock market, Broadway musicals tickertape parades…,” the Manhattan federal court complaint filed last month says. “MetLife Stadium is located in the swamps of East Rutherford, NJ … , which has a population under 10,000, the 116th largest city in New Jersey.

“It’s not exactly an exciting and romantic destination[,] and the Giants, Jets and MetLife Stadium have absolutely no connection whatsoever with the city, county or state of New York.”

The plaintiffs, Abdiell Suero and Maggie Wilkins, claim they were duped by false advertising and deceptive practices into believing the Giants and Jets still played in New York and paid a significant amount to see the two teams play at MetLife Stadium.

Suero told the Post he was shocked to find out his beloved Giants played in East Rutherford and said his experience watching the Giants the past few years has been dreadful.

“I spent more time traveling to get to the game than the game actually lasted,” Suero said.

Newer fans may not be aware, but the Giants have actually played in New Jersey since 1976, when the franchise moved to Giants Stadium in East Rutherford. The Jets followed suit in 1984 and the two teams now play together at MetLife Stadium.

That’s news to Evan Neal, the Giants’ 2022 first-round pick, who growing up in Florida, assumed the Giants were located in New York.

“I didn’t even know the Giants were in Jersey. So that was news to me,” Neal said two weeks ago. “I thought they were in New York.”

