New York City Judge Releases Man Arrested 17 Times , Man Then Stabs Two People

A New York City judge’s arrogance and incompetence has led to two people being stabbed by a deranged, multiple offender that was released back on the streets.

Prosecutors had pleaded to Judge Matthew Grieco to have 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson behind bars, or at the very least, committed to an inpatient psychiatric program after a series of recent violent outbursts and clear mental health issues.

Instead, Judge Grieco gave the career criminal (Hutcherson had been arrested SEVENTEEN TIMES PRIOR TO THIS) a conditional release that allowed him to roam the streets of New York City and put all at risk. Ya know, the complete opposite of what someone sworn to uphold he law should do.

Steven Hutcheron was a known career criminal that Judge Grieco allowed to be released to the public. (Mugshot: New York City NYC.gov)

HUTCHERSON STABBED TWO PEOPLE ON CHRISTMAS

And in a shocker to absolutely no one except the naïve judge, Hutcherson randomly stabbed two teenagers at Grant Central train station on Christmas morning while screaming “I want all white people dead.”

Seems like a real nice guy, right?

Instead of enjoying a beautiful holiday, the two spent the day in the emergency room because of Judge Gieco. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this has happened and it won’t be the last.

HOW ABOUT WE LOCK UP CRIMINALS?

As I mentioned, Steven Hutcherson had been arrested seventeen times, had multiple stints in jail, and also had more than half a dozen domestic abuse complaints against him by a woman he allegedly has been stalking for over a year.

Prior to stabbing two people, Hutcherson decided to randomly go up to a stranger and threatened to shoot him for “working for the white man.”

“I’m gonna shoot you,” Hutcherson said according to the criminal complaint. “I don’t care what kind of green card the government gave you. Open your mouth and say something. I will shoot you right now.”

Two teenagers were stabbed by a career criminal released by a New York City judge. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In October, the clearly not crazy or dangerous Hutcherson actually walked into a police station acting belligerent and refused to leave. When he was eventually arrested, cops found a knife on him.

The dude was literally challenging, mocking, even daring police to arrest him only to be allowed back into the public.

And people like Mayor Eric Adams wonder why the public perception of New York City is that it has gone straight to the dumps.

The answer is as clear as day. No bail policy reforms, a lack of feeling safe, an uneasiness of going anywhere near a subway platform for fear of some psycho attacking you, and a growing migrant problem that has undercut the city’s infrastructure.

That’s why more and more NYC residents are saying “I’m out.”