New York City Has A $29 Ham and Cheese Sandwich Because Of Course It Does

ME: I’ll have a slice of ham.

A slice of cheese.

And a couple pieces of bread.

THEM: Sure, no problem. That’ll cost you $29.00

Wait, what?

Yes, that is what one delicatessen in New York City is currently offering for a ham and cheese sandwich.

The absurd price is just adding to the souring of the “city that never sleeps,” reputation as it went viral on Reddit earlier this week.

E.A.T, located in Manhattan’s East Side, isn’t even trying to shy away from their ridiculous ask for a couple pieces of ham and cheese.

And it’s not like they are carving the ham and making the cheese in the back – many times people just grab it from the store’s refrigerator near other items.

New York Post reporter Jeanette Settembre tried the pricey sandwich – which is actually two in one. It has some ham, Gruyere cheese, mustard and then four slices of seven-grain “healthy” bread, because of course they want you to think that if you’re spending all this money at least it is good for you.

Settembre wasn’t sold on it, comparing it to AN AIRPORT SANDWICH.

“The bread was moist, but lacked flavor, perhaps from sitting in the refrigerator for too long. The ham and Gruyère were tasty enough, but there was hardly enough meat and cheese,” the Post described as Settembre’s expensive experience.

THE HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH IS $29 BEFORE TAXES

For E.A.T’s credit, the sandwich is getting some buzz simply because people want to know if it’s worth it or not. “If it’s so expensive, there has to be something amazing about it!”

Unfortunately that only lasts for so long before word gets around that it’s a giant rip-off, as many people that commented on the Reddit thread were saying.

Meanwhile, it’s just another example of NYC doing a tremendous job of getting people to hate it.

From their residents being too frightened to venture out at night due to rising crime, to others who simply can’t afford to really do anything because of an increase in costs of everything from cabs, Ubers, rent and food prices – NYC living isn’t cheap.

And then THIS happens?

A damn $29 ham and cheese sandwich!? And they think this is just normal?

A vendor serves a customer at a delicatessen counter inside a market in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on local grocery retailers to restrain price increases on food, as his government continues to seek ways to control the worst cost of living crisis in decades. Photographer: Manaure Quintero/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Manhattan elites can have their disgusting wheat-grain-healthy-whatever bread that still ultimately ends up where everything else does – in the toilet.

Meanwhile I’ll have the best kind of ham and cheese.

The kind found in Lunchables.