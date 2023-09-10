New Woke Novel Uses James Bond Name To Slam Trump, Promote Trans People

Videos by OutKick

The latest James Bond novel reads differently than the previous.

Titled “On His Majesty’s Secret Service,” the book is soaked in political messaging. The tale is less about a skilled spy than it is about not-so-subtle jabs at conservative politics.

Ian Fleming Publications, which owns the rights to the James Bond franchise, authorized some guy named Charlie Higson to pen the novel with a focus on King Charles III’s coronation.

Higson describes the book as a one-stop shop for “sex, violence, cars, a colorful villain with a nasty henchman, and of course, Bond himself, so well-known and yet so unknowable.”

The “colorful villain” is a man named Aethelstan of Wessex, a composite character whom critics say the author based on Donald Trump and other conservative figures.

UK politician David Kurten posted an excerpt from the book that describes Aethelstan as follows:

“Famous for promoting COVID/vaccines/mask-wearing/5G conspiracy theories, which had spilled over into the usual anti-immigrant, anti-EU, anti-BBC, anti-MSM, anti-cultural Marxist, Climate Change Denial pronouncements.”

Of course, the book could not execute its political messaging without trying to deride so-called right-wing transphobes. Not in 2023. Thus, the author calls the evil Englishman an infamous spreader of “anti-trans diatribe.”

Whatever that means.

Who asked for this? Who asked to turn a Bond novel into an essay from Slate?

No one.

No one ever asks publications or studios to use legacy content to push one-sided political messaging. Yet so many do.

In fact, it has become a rarity for a major film or book to be void of subjective politics in this day and age.

And that’s unfortunate. Politicizing formerly apolitical franchises often waves goodbye to over half of the franchises’ fan bases.

Specifically, Disney has lost over $900 million from its last eight films, which surveys blame on the inclusion of political messaging.

See, the latest Bond novel doesn’t care to impress fans of the Bond series. Rather, it hopes to impress those who hold up diversity as the Bible.

Check out this blurb from the book:

“Bond was struck by something. It was a long while since he’d been at any kind of function that was almost exclusively full of men. It felt strange. There was not even a pretense at diversity here …. Aethelstan hadn’t been the least bit concerned about ensuring that half of the people he’d hired to carry out his coup should be women, non-white, or disabled.”

He wasn’t the least bit concerned about skin color. That bastard.

New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat reviewed the book in an op-ed titled “How America Made James Bond ‘Woke’“

We all need to be more judicious when using the term “woke.” We need not overuse the word, but store it for matter actually infested by hard-left diatribe. Like this Bond novel.

According to Douthat, “007 is charged with protecting King Charles III from a dastardly plot hatched by a super villain,” Aethelstan of Wessex, who can be described as a “Brexiteer, a right-wing populist, apparently the true and natural heir to Goldfinger and Blofeld.”

Imagine greenlighting this project.

The synopsis of the book insults the creativity, vision, and intelligence of Ian Fleming, the original creator of James Bond.

The dummies behind Ian Fleming Publications dare to tarnish the legacy of James Bond in favor of pro-trans, anti-white, Big Government-shilling balderdash.

.