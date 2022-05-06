New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre’s Partner Is CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux

If you thought the White House was in bed with CNN, you’d be onto something. New White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre is in a relationship with CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux and the couple has a 7-year-old daughter together.

The 44-year-old Jean-Pierre, who is being hailed as the first black — and gay — White House press secretary, was introduced this week as Little Red Lying Hood’s replacement as Jen Psaki heads over to MSNBC where she’ll continue shilling for Joe Biden’s presidency.

And now a network that went through the Cuomo brothers’ mess finds itself literally in bed with the press secretary. Let’s face it, Suzanne Malveaux has been featured prominently as a national correspondent covering the United States government for a number of years. Now she’s sleeping in the same bed as a woman charged with defending Biden.

New White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre’s partner is CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux. (Photo by Riccardo S. Savi/Getty Images)

In her 2019 memoir, Jean Pierre wrote about her partner:

“Most of all, I want to say that every word of this book was written with love for my partner, Suzanne Malveaux, and our daughter, Soleil Malveaux Jean-Pierre. You are my life,” Karine wrote lovingly.

Conflict of interest much?

“This is one of many examples of the corporate media LITERALLY in bed with the government it covers,” Breitbart’s Alex Marlow tweeted Thursday.

CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux / CNN

So now what do you do with Suzanne Malveaux during coverage of the White House? Does CNN put her on a pop culture beat? Do you have her cover COVID? Or do you just say screw it and have her stay on her national political beat and let the other side bash the network on a daily basis with conflict of interest tweets.

Time will tell, but for now, Malveaux’s social media bio reads “CNN National Correspondent & Anchor.”

This figures to get real interesting.