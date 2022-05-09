New WH Press Secretary Already A Liar? Clay Travis Discusses

OutKick founder Clay Travis said because there is such an obsession with misinformation, you’d think people would be talking more about old tweets coming from incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre falsely claimed that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was “stolen” from Democrat Stacey Abrams by Republican Brian Kemp.

“Isn’t it interesting how Joe Biden’s new spokesperson can have tweets calling into question electoral integrity and demeaning the essence of democracy itself by arguing that elections have been stolen? That’s what’s been unacceptable if it pertains to Donald Trump,” Travis said. “

