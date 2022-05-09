New WH Press Secretary Already A Liar? Clay Travis Discusses

OutKick founder Clay Travis said because there is such an obsession with misinformation, you’d think people would be talking more about old tweets coming from incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Jean-Pierre falsely claimed that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was “stolen” from Democrat Stacey Abrams by Republican Brian Kemp.
“Isn’t it interesting how Joe Biden’s new spokesperson can have tweets calling into question electoral integrity and demeaning the essence of democracy itself by arguing that elections have been stolen? That’s what’s been unacceptable if it pertains to Donald Trump,” Travis said. “
Watch Travis’ comments below:
Watch the full episode of OutKick The Show by clicking here.
5 CommentsLeave a Reply
It would be news if Biden hired someone based on their excellent record of success, competence, and honesty.
So does that make her/it the “First Black Lesbian White House Press Secretary to Blatantly Lie”??
.
Maybe a useful idiot.
Par for the course with this regime.
Biden appears to be a white self loathing POS even though he has a history of saying things such as didn’t want his kids in a integrated racial jungle of schools a truly pathetic life long do nothing individual shifts to whichever way the political winds be blowing.