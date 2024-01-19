New Video Shows Alex Rodriguez Deeply Confused Trying To Grocery Shop

Videos by OutKick

Has Alex Rodriguez ever gone grocery shopping before?

Highly doubtful based on a video his daughter posted of him taking the University of Michigan freshman out to stock up on food for the upcoming semester.

“I’m very excited that my daughter asked me to go to dinner here at the University of Michigan,” the 48-year-old shortstop-turned-third-baseman began. “I fly in, I go to her dorm and the first thing we do is do her laundry. Then, I’m starving so I’m thinking we are going to a great restaurant, but instead we pulled up to Trader Joe’s. We’ve been here for the last two hours and we’ve bought enough food for four semesters and I’m still starving,” A-Rod continued.

A-ROD LOOKED HELPLESS AT TRADER JOE’S

But it appears the $350+ million worth Rodriguez hasn’t been to a grocery store recently as he looked absolutely clueless as to what to do and where to go.

At one point, A-Rod tries to push the shopping cart through the entrance not realizing that it can’t open from inside despite bright red letters telling him so. The Burberry petty coat wearing A-Rod (who curiously matched it with red and white Jordan’s) then turns around confused trying to figure out where to go next. Apparently, it’s tough for Alex to navigate without his assistants opening doors for him.

In typical A-Rod fashion however, the video – although trying to be cute comes across cringe to the max as once again he lives up to what’s always been a complaint about his public persona – he always tries too hard. And that’s coming from a Yankees fan that has a World Series Championship thanks to him!

Astute viewers were quick to point out that in the video Rodriguez is pushing a shopping cart that only has TWO grocery bags in it – and this guy is complaining that they bought enough food for “four semesters?” The hell is he talking about? Although we probably shouldn’t be surprised considering this is the same person that seemed to lie about shoveling his own driveway during a snowstorm last year.

And are we really shocked that he may have also been a narc to the feds about other players using steroids?

ALEX RODRIGUEZ TRIES TOO HARD

I remember when I moved into my freshman dorm at Fordham University and one of the females on the floor had her dad helping her move in. It was another Yankees great, Willie Randolph.

But whereas Willie (and his whole family) were down to earth and mad chill, there’s something about Alex Rodriguez that is just desperately pathetic. Watching this video, he almost reminds me of Steve Martin in Father of the Bride, doing whatever he can to ‘be hip’ and it just never works out.

If A-Rod really wants to be one with the people he needs to get out more and do normal things like oh I don’t know, maybe step foot into a Trader Joe’s before at least once in your life.

Hey A-Rod, be like Lionel Messi. Dude is a bajillinoaire and still has the time to routinely go to Publix, and that’s why people love him.