US National Pole Dancing Champion Crowned

The world of pole dancing has a new champion. Earlier this month in Orlando a Brooklyn-based dance instructor won the crown.

Donna Carnow, 28, topped 11 other finalists, who beat hundreds of competitors at regional events all over the country, to become the 2022 US National Pole Art Champion. She took home a gold medal, a trophy and a $1,000 prize.

Carnow took to Instagram following the win to express her thanks to all of her supporters.

“Still in shock / my heart is still exploding – huge thank you to every single person that helped me with this piece over these past few months // has supported my pole dancing antics over the past 9 years. I truly feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

She added, “Huge congratulations to everyone who also competed last night at @polesportorg – y’all are freakin’ superheroes and loved watching your art come to life.”

Pole dancing isn’t for everyone

Pole dancing champion and the luckiest person in the world. Sounds like someone is living their best life right now. As she should be.

I don’t know a ton about pole dancing competitions, and by not a ton I mean nothing at all, but pole dancing in general looks very difficult. I imagine competitions turn the difficulty level up a notch or two.

If you reach the top of anything difficult, as Carnow did, you should enjoy it to the fullest. It certainly sounds like she’s doing that.