New Tekashi Ambush Video Shows Attackers Before Brutal Assault

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

More footage has been released on the viral attack on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Shocking videos emerged Tuesday night after the 26-year-old rapper was attacked at an LA Fitness gym in South Florida.

Two men were seen kicking and punching the rapper, leading to severe cuts across Tekashi’s face. One gym-goer caught a video of Tekashi leaving the gym restroom where he was assaulted in bad shape.

As seen in new security footage released by TMZ, one of the men responsible for the beatings was spotted near the entrance, calling his accomplice. Once the second man entered the gym, they bee-lined to the restroom to corner the rapper.

Tekashi was taken to a hospital Tuesday night, where he remained throughout Wednesday. He suffered damage to his face, back, ribs and jaw.

As reported by OutKick’s David Hookstead, Tekashi 6ix9ine “has been under a spotlight ever since he cooperated with authorities in order to get out of prison early and gave information on gang members.”