NFL Adds Another Revenue Source With Debut Of NFL+ Streaming Service

The National Football League’s exclusive video streaming subscription service is online starting Monday.

Welcome to the streaming media world, NFL+.

The branding and naming are smart. It probably took about five seconds to think of, but it’s smart nonetheless because the platform focused on the America’s most popular sport will offer extras for its premium customers.

NFL+ offers access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on phones and tablets and live local and national audio for every game. It also offers NFL Network shows on-demand and NFL Films archives.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us.

“We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

And now the important stuff: Pricing.

NFL+ will cost $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

That will get you …

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices.

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices.

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season.

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

NFL+ premium will offer features and product formerly available on NFL Game Pass. It will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 for the year.

That will get you …

Everything on NFL+ plus …

Full game replays across devices (ad-free).

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free).

Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free).

This, by the way, is another exhibit proving the NFL is a money-making machine as it monetizes almost everything.

