New Star Wars Saga Coming Featuring Daisy Ridley’s ‘Rey’ As She Builds New Jedi Order

Daisy Ridley will be reprising her role as Rey in a new set of Star Wars movies set to take place after the events of Rise of Skywalker, it was announced during the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was on hand to make the announcement, adding that the film will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Daisy Ridley is back!!!



Rey will be the Jedi Master leading a new Jedi Order in an upcoming Star Wars film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker #StarWars #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/7b8VcJ1o2S — Star Wars Holocron @ SWCE (@sw_holocron) April 7, 2023

Daisy Ridley returning to Star Wars universe

I mean, there’s a ton to unpack here. I’m a huge Star Wars nerd. If you read Nightcaps, you know that. In fact, I believe I ranked the nine films last week to celebrate Ewan McGregor’s — Obi-Wan Kenobi — 52nd birthday.

Anyway, besides the first of the sequels — Force Awakens — the other two were near or at the bottom of that list. I’m pretty sure I’m not on an island in saying they were a mess.

They weren’t horrible, but there was several issues — from Princess Leia floating in space to Palpatine dangling like a puppet in a cave.

That was just the start, too.

But, Daisy Ridley was excellent in all three, and Rey was a badass and a heartthrob at the same time. Han Solo recognized it before he (SPOILER ALERT!) died in Force Awakens, and I was sold ever since.

If you’re gonna continue someone’s story from that trilogy, it should’ve been Rey — so Disney made the right call here.

Daisy Ridley was a star in … Star Wars.

The new film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (“Ms. Marvel”) and will be written by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight. IGN reported that three films are in the pipeline, with one coming from The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni and another from James Mangold.

The obvious question here is how/will Disney manage to mangle these, too? Since the company took control of Star Wars a decade ago, there have been far more misses than hits.

Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker were sort of disasters, Solo was a mess, and several projects have been scrapped or delayed over the years. Mandalorian and Kenobi have been massive successes, so let’s hope this new saga centered around Rey will take some notes.

I’m still pretty scarred from Rise of Skywalker, but I’m obviously going to watch.

You know what they say? A terrible Star Wars movie is still better than any other regular movie.