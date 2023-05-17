New Senate Report Shows Wuhan Lab Had ‘Serious Biocontainment’ Issue At The Same Time COVID Emerged

Videos by OutKick

The lab leak theory added another piece of evidence on Wednesday, thanks to a new, lengthy Senate report on the origins of COVID.

The report, which is the result of years of work, contains a number of significant revelations about the start of the outbreak.

For example, on September 19, 2019, the lab turned off its virus database during the middle of the night. Just a few days later, the Wuhan Institute of Virology then advised the city’s airport on a drill in case of a “novel coronavirus” outbreak, according to the report.

Additionally, the report claims that the first death attributable to COVID happened months before China has previous acknowledged. One biostatistician believes that a Wuhan local named Su died from the virus that September.

While the report does acknowledge there’s no “smoking gun” pointing directly to the lab leak, it once again undermines the case for a natural origin.

For years, “experts” such as Dr. Anthony Fauci relentlessly used their media allies to label the lab leak as a “conspiracy theory.” Yet virtually every available piece of evidence that’s emerged has contradicted the supposed “consensus.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Lab Leak Theory Continues To Be Most Likely Explanation For COVID Origins

The report further undermines Fauci and others who rapidly organized a concerted effort to spread misinformation condemning the lab hypothesis.

READ: FAUCI ‘PROMPTED’ RELEASE OF PAPER INACCURATELY DEBUNKING LAB LEAK, ACCORDING TO NEW EVIDENCE

This report, however, contradicts “the experts” by explaining how China worked to increase lab security while denying public speculation.

“Just as Beijing was denying the possibility that COVID-19 came from a lab on the world stage,’ the report explains, “it was warning its own officials of such risks and rolling out new measures to prevent lab accidents.”

Additionally, it points out China’s bizarre priorities, if a natural spillover occurred instead of a lab leak.

“If the central authorities believed that the initial human infection of SARS-CoV-2 likely occurred at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, it is unclear why they took the time to address biosafety conditions.”

While many agencies and intelligence community members have confirmed their belief in the lab leak theory, this report serves as further confirmation of China’s cover up.

It also undermines yet again the credibility of “experts” like Dr. Fauci.

His immediate instinct was to protect the scientific community and the flow of research money. Not to objectively and dispassionately examine the evidence on the origins of the virus.

Given NIH’s funding of the Eco Health Alliance, an organization intricately connected to possible gain of function research in China, it’s not surprising. But it once again shows how experts prioritized their personal interests above scientific truth and inquiry.

Fauci, of course, remains defiant, intent on defending himself instead of admitting mistakes. This report is another example of how consistently he refuses to take accountability for carrying China’s water.