New Orleans Saints Show Strong Interest In Free Agent S Tyrann Mathieu

Three-time Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu has yet to land on an NFL roster for the upcoming season.

According to NFL ESPN analyst Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have been in contact with Mathieu in the past few weeks, with one team making a strong push.

The Saints are reportedly “expected to make an aggressive push to sign Mathieu,” while the Eagles remain tepid on the free agent. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman commented that the team is still vetting their options.

After getting cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, the 29-year-old veteran is on a rebound campaign. Mathieu spoke on his exit from Kansas City and noted that he looked forward to staying with the Chiefs for the long run.

“Bro, I was depressed,” Mathieu said in an interview with the Kansas City Star‘s Sam McDowell. “Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man.”

The New Orleans native spent his collegiate career at LSU between 2010 and 2012. He was drafted by Arizona in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Mathieu was a five-year starter for the Cardinals. He spent a season with the Houston Texans and the last three with the Chiefs.

He helped Kansas City reach and win Super Bowl LIV.

