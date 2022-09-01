New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Maye In Trouble With Police For Third Time In Last 18 Months

Rough week for the New Orleans Saints secondary, folks.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a handgun, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred Monday in Jefferson Parish, LA.

According to a statement from captain Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s office, Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in a road rage incident in which he allegedly pointed a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

Maye was booked into custody and released on $30,000 bond.

And his lawyer says this is not going to stand.

Attorney Eric Hessler issued a statement to media outlets saying “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

The Saints are aware of the incident and have apparently launched their own investigation.

“We were made aware of it this morning and we’re still gathering all the information,” coach Dennis Allen told reporters. “And so, we’re really not going to have a comment on it at this time until we get more information.”

This is Maye’s second arrest in the last year and third run-in with police.

Maye was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors of DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in February of 2021.

Six weeks after his DUI arrest, police in Orlando, Florida stopped Maye for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Despite all this and the fact he was recovering from an Achilles’ injury that kept him from playing last year for the New York Jets, the Saints signed Maye to three-year contract worth a reported $28.5 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

And this isn’t the only news to rattle the Saints secondary this week.

The club on Tuesday traded nickel back and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that removed a playmaker from the team’s defensive backfield.

Gardner-Johnson, who will play safety in Philly, had been in contract extension talks with the Saints and was unable to get a deal. That led to the trade.

