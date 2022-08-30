Saints Release Former Superstar Notre Dame QB

The New Orleans Saints are cutting loose Ian Book.

The Saints have decided to release the former superstar Notre Dame quarterback after selecting him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, according to Ian Rapoport.

However, it’s not all bad news for the former Fighting Irish star. Rapoport added it’s expected he’ll likely join the practice squad if no team makes a run at him.

The #Saints are releasing QB Ian Book, source said. He is a practice squad target if he clears waivers and should have some interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

While it’s not ideal that the Saints cut Book loose after a single season on the active roster, there’s plenty to be optimistic about.

His career is definitely not over. If a team doesn’t claim him, which could happen given the fact he’s an interesting prospect, he’ll just join the practice squad.

The Saints are releasing former Notre Dame star Ian Book. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In Book’s only start and action in 2021, he threw for 135 yards on 12/20 passing and tossed two interceptions during a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

He absolutely wasn’t ready, but given depth issues for the Saints in the QB room due to injuries and COVID-19, he was fed to the wolves and it didn’t go well.

However, his college stats and athleticism prove he has at least some potential.

Will the Saints sign Ian Book to the practice squad? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Ian Book threw for 72 touchdowns and nearly 9,000 yards during his time at Notre Dame. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns and more than 1,500 yards.

Given the fact the game is shifting to favoring more mobile quarterbacks, it’s hard to imagine Book doesn’t stick around for at least a little bit longer.

The Saints release Ian Book after drafting him in 2021. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Will it be on the practice squad with the Saints or somewhere else? Fans will have to wait to see, but this definitely isn’t the end of the road for Ian Book.