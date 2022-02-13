New Orleans Saints Not Planning To Deal WR Michael Thomas

Videos by OutKick

Lead New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas missed out on the 2021-22 season, and according to the team, he’ll still be around the bayou in 2022-23.

The NFL media has speculated on Thomas’ future with the Saints after a number of key changes to the organization have taken place in his absence.

With a plan to return to the team, Thomas will be playing for an entirely different Saints offense: now devoid of legendary quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton. The latter announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season.

Despite being off the field all season, undergoing two surgeries in the past year, Thomas said he and the Saints are on similar terms for the upcoming season, as reported by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

“It seems the curiosity and saga surrounding Michael Thomas, the Saints’ standout receiver, is coming to a close in a positive way for all parties,” Rapoport noted. “He’s spent considerable time in New York after another setback with his [ankle], getting weekly treatments. That’s where he has been really since the regular season ended. … He is back in New Orleans now, he’s been communicating with the team.”

The Saints face a major financial decision with Thomas. If the team cuts the wideout by June 1, they could save $15.8 million in the upcoming year … which is destined to be a new phase in Saints history.

