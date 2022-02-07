New Jersey, Connecticut To End School Mask Mandates

Videos by OutKick

Leaders in both New Jersey and Connecticut have announced ends to school mask mandates, which are set to be lifted in coming weeks.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that he will end the statewide mask mandate in schools and childcare centers on February 28.

We’ve made considerable progress against Covid. Infection rates have dramatically dropped and folks across CT have many tools on hand to keep themselves safe. That’s why, as of February 28th, school and childcare mask mandates will be decided by school districts, not the state. pic.twitter.com/JU681AO9kT — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 7, 2022

“We’ve made considerable progress against Covid,” Lamont said. “Infection rates have dramatically dropped and folks across CT have many tools on hand to keep themselves safe. That’s why, as of February 28th, school and childcare mask mandates will be decided by school districts, not the state.”

Lamont said the decision was made with health care officials and the Connecticut State Department of Education. Lamont said he “consulted with other governors in our region who have or will be making similar moves soon.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also announced on Monday that effective March 7, the statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted.

The statewide mask mandate for schools and child care settings will be lifted effective March 7th.



We can responsibly take the step given the continuing drop in new cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, and the continued growth in vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/89CM3Fq4fz — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 7, 2022

“Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy,” Murphy said. “But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations.”

NBC Connecticut reports though the state mandate is ending, Murphy said school districts can continue their own mandates if they want and no bans will be permitted.

