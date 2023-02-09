Videos by OutKick

The craziest college basketball highlight of the season came from a Division III game in New Jersey on Wednesday night. It was also one of the biggest upsets of the year.

New Jersey City University, an unranked program that entered its game against No. 23 Rowan University at 10-12, was down by four points with 5.2 second remaining. There was enough time on the clock for the Gothic Knights to pull off the improbable comeback, and they had the ball, but it did not look likely. At all.

NJCU inbounded the ball just inside of half court and immediately hit junior forward Ryan Savoy in the corner. He caught the pass, set his feet and let it rip from beyond the arc. Swish!

The shot went in and the Gothic Knights trailed by just one with 2.8 seconds remaining. A win was within reach, but required a turnover on the proceeding play.

With hopes of icing the game, Rowan’s Ja’Zere noel attempted to find his teammate over the top. As the inbound pass floated over the paint, NJCU’s Pharoh Allah came flying in out of nowhere to get his hand on the ball and cause mayhem.

Allah was set up beyond the half court line as Rowan set up its inbound play. As the Profs went to try and run out the clock, he took a direct line at the pass and knocked it straight up in the air.

Gothic Knights captain Jason Battle barely corralled the loose ball before it went out of bounds, turned around and fired up a prayer from just inside the logo. It was DEEP.

The shot hung in the air for awhile, banked off of the backboard….

… and … WENT IN AS TIME EXPIRED!!!!!!!!!!!!

Everything about the 5.2-second sequence is bonkers, but the play-by-play announcer losing his mind is the highlight of college basketball’s craziest finish this year. NJCU handed Rowan its first conference lost of the season in unbelievable fashion!