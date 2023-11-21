New ‘Jason Bourne’ Movie Reportedly In The Works, Matt Damon’s Fate Up In The Air

Videos by OutKick

“Jason Bourne” fans might have a new film waiting on the horizon.

The Bourne saga has been one of the best action/espionage series ever made, and Matt Damon starred as the title character for four films. Jeremy Renner starred in a one-off film in 2012.

Now, it appears the first Bourne film since 2016 is in the works, according to Deadline. The publication reported “All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger is in negotiations with Universal Pictures to oversee a new Bourne film.

Berger’s stock is soaring after the incredible success of the WWI film, which I truly can’t recommend enough. It’s outstanding, and it appears Berger is now looking at keeping the momentum rolling.

A new “Jason Bourne” movie is in the works.

The biggest questions fans will immediately have is whether or not Matt Damon will reprise the role that made him one of the biggest stars in the world.

That remains to be seen at this moment. Deadline reported the star actor “would be approached first to return in the iconic role once a script is finished,” but “everything has to be executed perfectly for” him to return to the saga.

There’s currently no commitment from Damon to get involved until a script and story are finished, according to the same report.



As a huge fan of the “Jason Bourne” movies, I have to say that I’m not sure making another film is worth it without Damon being involved.

The Renner film was fun, but it simply wasn’t the same. Damon has to return as the title character, or don’t even let cameras roll.

If Damon does return as the lethal killer always on the hunt for the truth, then I’m all for it.

Also, remember back in the day when there was a huge James Bond vs. Jason Bourne debate? Dumbest debate ever. Bond is all about finesse. Bourne is a straight up assassin. Head-to-head, Bourne would obliterate Bond, and, yes, I recognize how nerdy I am for even mentioning it. I’m also a huge Bond fan, but facts are facts. We’ll have to wait to see how serious this potential movie is, but for now, the idea of a return is certainly interesting. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.