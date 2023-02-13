New Hampshire School Bans Urinals, Prompting Student Walk-Out

Videos by OutKick

Most of us take urinals for granted. However, you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s taken away. Especially when it’s taken in an effort to placate the progressive mob.

Students at Milford Middle School and Milford High School have had their urinal privileges revoked. That decision came courtesy of the school board and was the byproduct of disagreements over policy covering bathroom use and gender identity.

The district decided that they would strike a “compromise” on the issue. The district’s rule was that students could use the facilities that “corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school.”

A row of urinals, likely similar to the ones that students at Milford Middle School and Milford High School will no longer be using. (Getty Images)

However, in an attempt to quell concerns about biological males sharing restrooms and locker rooms with biological females, the district added a caveat: they went stalls only.

“I want to be clear, it was a compromise to both sides of this issue,” School board member Noah Boudreault said. “It was out into effect last week.”

The policy limits bathroom capacity to the number of stalls. The same goes for locker rooms, and it bans the use of shared changing areas.

This didn’t sit well with a lot of students. Some of them walked out of class last week and demonstrated for nearly an hour. One even made a sign that put things short and sweet: “We Want Urinals.”

This comes as state lawmakers in New Hampshire are trying to pass legislation that would require “differentiating between the male and female sexes in athletic competitions, criminal incarceration, or places of intimate privacy.”

That makes a lot of sense, which only means we’ll see lots of pushback from the progressive left.

