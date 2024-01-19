New Green Day Album Will Make You Mad; But Here’s Why That’s An OK Thing (Even For Elon Musk)

Videos by OutKick

Green Day is back and having a day with its brand new album “Saviors,” once again taking on American society, the political class and even throwing some shade at Elon Musk.

The former punk rockers-since-turned-pop stars of Green Day have made a career out of trolling topics and making fun of people throughout their musical careers coupled with a distinctive talent of cranking out emotional ballads. After being the soundtrack to millions of graduates across the country with their massive hit “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” Green Day would soon piss off many Republicans in 2004’s “American Idiot” album with its anti-war and anti-Bush themes.

And twenty-years later the group managed to do it again just a few weeks ago when lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong boldly declared that he wasn’t “a part of the MAGA agenda,” during a New Years Eve televised performance.

That was only setting the stage for what and whom Green Day was going to call out in “Saviors.”

Let it rip!! Saviors is out everywhere now https://t.co/cFN02gBSNZ if you're not playing it loud, you're doing it wrong. pic.twitter.com/a4IR7eEwe0 — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 19, 2024

NEW GREEN DAY IS GOOD BUT MAY MAKE YOU MAD

All one has to do is listen to the opening song “The American Dream is Killing Me” to understand what this album is going to be about – seemingly not missing a beat in the two decades since American Idiot was released.

“From sea to shining sea, Whitewashed upon the beach. My country under siege, On private property.” Armstrong sings as he calls out the powers-that-be for a growing homeless problem and an infrastructure that is falling apart. Adding a modern touch to it, Armstrong then calls out the Chinese-owned TikTok app when he references, “Don’t want no huddled masses, TikTok and taxes. Under the overpass, Sleeping in broken glass.”

ENTER: ELON MUSK

But it’s the 8th track that is going to most likely result in another response from Elon Musk who, as we saw with him wanting to cage fight Mark Zuckerberg, isn’t afraid to get into a battle of words.

“Coma city, Mask on your face. Bankrupt the planet, For assholes in space,” the band sings. Something tells me if Elon didn’t appreciate the MAGA jab on New Years Eve, he probably doesn’t like being called an a-hole to millions of people.

Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

THE GOOD PARTS OF THE ALBUM

Being 30-year in the business now, Green Day doesn’t have any fear of saying what it believes, and it’s not like the group needs the money because and it is going to sell out stadiums like it has done nonstop in recent years. For example, Armstrong calls out the gun industry due to the depressing increase in mass shootings that seemingly happen way too much – especially for the younger generation.

And to be completely honest – the band does nail it in other parts of the album.

Green Day calls out the fentanyl crisis that is unfortunately affecting families across the country as well as the mainstream media, which Armstrong says makes him “want to vomit.” I mean that’s why you all read OutKick – to get away from the mainstream BS narratives that are constantly being pushed your way! So I have to agree with him there.

He also calls out Gen Z’s and millennial’s ‘entitlement society’ where they believe that they deserve everything handed to them.

Once again I think we can all agree when Billie Joe declares, “Everyone’s a victim and it makes me want to puke.” Hell yeah it does – as I’ve written about extensively here, participation trophies are ruining society.

HERE’S THE THING…

I was part of the music industry for 15 years.

I’ve been in bands, I’ve toured the country – from starting in an SUV to a van to a bandwagon to countless tour buses. I’ve been a DJ on FM radio and was on air on MTV, MTV2, FUSE, and MuchMusic. Award shows have had me host and I’ve spent years interviewing everyone regardless of music genre.

Literally. I’ve spoken with everyone from Slash of Guns N Roses to Billy Joel to Ed Sheeran, Garth Brooks, The Jonas Brothers, Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Tim McGraw, KISS, Paramore, Dan and Shay, John Mayer, Rihanna, Destiny’s Child, Levon Helm from The Band, and more.

The point is – I know music and have a talent for being able to navigate conversations whether it’s conservative country artists or rappers that “hate the police.”

And here’s my piece of advice for all of you out there that may be freaking out about what Green Day is singing about on this album:

You know how many people on the Left refused to listen to Luke Bryan or certain country musicians because they may support Republicans or be conservative? In Bryan’s case – he brought out Governor Ron DeSantis on stage and got destroyed for it by some.

Some of you thought that was lame, right?

Then don’t do the same when the left-leaning Green Day rip your political preferences. Learn to separate the music for being music and the individual for being an individual. You can like one and not the other. You can agree with one and not the other. And if you don’t – that’s okay too but to immediately disregard it is just lame from a music standpoint.

If you like this type of music – the album is actually really good. If anything, the overall theme is almost them throwing their hands up in the air and saying “the hell with everything!”

BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY…

You need to realize who and what the band is. Green Day started the band when they were young, street punk, wise-ass kids in the early 90’s. Just like they pushed the envelope back then by getting in trouble in school and being mall rats, they’re doing it here as well. Don’t be triggered. I mean their first claim to fame was the “mud fights” during Woodstock 1994 of all things!

You’re allowed to like the music for what the music is – and don’t have to “live by every word” they sing.

And if you still don’t like it? Then that’s your right too – nobody’s forcing you to listen to Green Day of all bands.