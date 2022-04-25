New Footage Shows Guardians’ Myles Straw Engaging Yankees Fans

We have new footage of Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw engaging Yankees fans before trash was eventually thrown onto the field. We aren’t defending either party here because both are in the wrong, but this new angle provides more context to what really went down. Watch:

It all started with rookie sensation Steven Kwan crashing into the left field wall chasing a two-run double off the bat of Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. While Kwan was attended to by trainers, Yankees fans known as “bleacher creatures” began popping off to Kwan for being “soft”, amongst other words we can’t repeat. Kwan’s fellow outfielders ran to his defense entering into a verbal exchange with those likely intoxicated fans. Still, no defense for acting like a total buffoon as a fan, however we’d hardly ever advice athletes to engage in this type of banter. It’s an un-winnable event that most athletes probably think about on a daily basis, and now we see why they usually stay away from it.

Myles Straw found himself down the rabbit hole and we see on camera here that he scaled the wall and yelled back at the fans. We get it — we really do. Fans can be entitled, annoying, and overall much too comfortable throwing stones at players encouraged to keep their mouthes shut. Watching paying customers act like children and advising athletes to bite their tongues is a tough call to make, but it still needs to be said. Those fans should’ve been ejected by security and Straw should’ve kept his mouth shut postgame because his involvement brought an expected outcome:

Fans throwing trash on the field.

Again, a pathetic gesture from Yankees fans while we can also acknowledge Myles Straw’s role in all of this. The Guardians outfielder instead doubled down with his postgame comments.

“Classless. Worst fan base on the planet,” straw said to reporters.

Yankees fans are despised by many, but for someone with this type of role in the escalation phase to make this statement? Tomfoolery. Both parties look really bad.