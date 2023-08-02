Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson On Why He’s Not Fully Practicing Yet: ‘Ask Bill Belichick’

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau last year in his sophomore NFL season. He’s looking to do that again. But as of now, Stevenson isn’t yet fully practicing with the team. And apparently, only head coach Bill Belichick knows why.

Trent Brown, Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson are limited today. Patriots have taken it easy with all three of them this summer.



Matthew Slater, Ed Lee and Brad Hawkins also left the main field after warmups.



Ty Montgomery appears to be making progress, but not ready yet. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 2, 2023

Stevenson is a big back known for his power and speed. He stands at six-feet tall and weighs over 225 pounds. Thanks to that frame, he loves to initiate contact with defenders.

He talked last week about how much he loves full-pad practices.

“A running back of my style loves pads so I can’t wait for Monday,” Stevenson said.

But Monday came, and no pads for Stevenson. That held true for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

A reporter asked Stevenson why he’s not practicing, since he doesn’t seem to have any current injury issues.

“Honestly, you gotta ask [Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick,” Stevenson said to laughter from the gathered media.

Then, he reiterated his comments from last week.

“I’m itching to get in there, especially when we have pads on. When we don’t have pads on, I’m not itching as much. But since the pads are on … yeah, I’m itching to get out there.”

Stevenson did acknowledge that he believes coaches have his — and the team’s — best interests in mind with regard to limiting his workload early in training camp.

“All these guys here — all the coaches, all the staff — they’ve been in the league way longer than I have. So, whatever they say I just take it and do what they say and take it with a grain of salt.”

It makes sense not to overwork Stevenson at all right now. It’s August 2nd.

And, looking at the Patriots depth chart, they need Stevenson. A lot.

The three running backs listed behind him (Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris) had just 30 carries combined last season.

Their main backup last season, Damien Harris, joined the Buffalo Bills in free agency this offseason. The Patriots hosted free agent veteran Ezekiel Elliott on a visit, but did not sign the 28-year-old back. At least not yet.

For now, Stevenson is going to have to just keep grinding along. At least until Bill Belichick tells him it’s time to finally get those pads on.