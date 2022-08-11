James White’s time in the NFL has come to an end.
The talented running back and Super Bowl LI hero announced Thursday morning that he’s hanging up his cleats after nine years in the league.
“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of New England as a Patriot! Reflecting on my nine years in the NFL, and all the sacrifices it took to get here, there are many people that were just as much a part of this journey,” White wrote in his retirement announcement.
He further added, “Thank you to my wife and kids for sacrificing my time with them to allow me to play football. My wife, Diana, especially. People do not fully appreciate the sacrifices that our significant others and families have to make to allow us to do everything to perform at such a high level, and Diana was there every step of the way.”
James White finishes his career with three Super Bowl rings, 44 total touchdowns and most importantly, he pretty much carried the Patriots on his back against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
He scored a total of three touchdowns against the Falcons and the Patriots fell into a deep 28-3 hole to start the game.
When things looked ominous, White was there to get to work and save the Patriots and win the franchise another ring.
That alone was more than enough to earn him his spot in history.
Furthermore, White was a former Wisconsin superstar and in my very brief interaction with him back in school, he couldn’t have been a nicer guy. It’s really easy to cheer for good people.
Godspeed to White as he rides off into the sunset. He’s earned some rest and relaxation.
James White was the MVP of Superbowl LI. #28 was awesome!!! Carried the Patriots in many games.