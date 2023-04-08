New Dashcam Video Alludes To Andy Reid On Scene During His Son’s DUI That Left 5-Year-Old With Brain Damage

Videos by OutKick

Britt Reid — the son of legendary NFL coach Andy Reid — has been serving a three year sentence for his role in a DUI that injured a toddler severely and earlier this week, the dash cam footage from the incident was released.

The charges stem from a February crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured and required Reid to undergo surgery. This took place just three days before this year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs, for whom Reid served as an assistant coach, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the crash, Reid’s blood alcohol level was reported to have been .113, well above the legal limit of .08

In the days following the crash, the Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl, and following the season, his contract expired.

He was ultimately sentenced to three years in prison for the crime.

This wasn’t Reid’s first brush with the law. He previously spent time behind bars related to gun and drug charges and settled a road rage incident out of court. Since Reid’s father Andy became head coach of the Chiefs prior to the 2013 season, Britt’s been on the team’s staff in some capacity.

Brit Reid Showed Clear Remorse, But Family Of Victim Felt Justice Wasn’t Done

As Britt and officers continued to wait for medics to arrive, the football coach could be heard in the video inquiring about 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered serious brain injuries in the crash.

“Any word on that little girl?” he asked.

“I have not heard anything, sir,” the cop said.

An ambulance eventually came, and Britt got in it. Officials later said he required emergency groin surgery for his injury.

The young girl who was injured in the accident returned home in early April but was still unable to walk or talk at that point. She continues to struggle with a brain injury and her family didn’t hold back during sentencing.

Britt Reid’s victim feels like the punishment wasn’t fair

Was Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Present At the Scene?

One of the most bizarre moments from the newly released body cam footage was a quote from Brit that alluded to his father being on the scene of the tragic accident.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, Britt was informed that he’d be taken to a local medical facility. He then attempted to pull out his phone to inform someone of the news — but a cop told him, “We can’t be on the phone right now, OK?”

Britt responded, “My dad is sitting right there.” The cop then told him he still couldn’t be on the device, and Britt complied.

It’s not clear if Britt meant Andy was at the scene — a spokesperson for the KCPD told us on Wednesday they were not aware if the K.C. head coach was there.