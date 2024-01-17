New College Football Video Game Reportedly Gets Major Update

Videos by OutKick

The new college football video game reportedly has a release date.

A new college football video game will be released by EA Sports at some point in 2024, and it will be the first new game since “NCAA Football 14” was released in 2013.

To say fans are excited would be a massive understatement. I can’t remember the last time a video game has generated so much interest in the sports world. I’m not even a gamer, and I’m amped up.

While it’s known the game will be released this year, information has been incredibly limited. An update was expected during the national title game, but it never came. That sent fans into a frenzy with massive disappointment.

Now, it does appear there’s an update fans can actually dig their teeth into.

David Waters whipped up fans Tuesday when he reported the new game will be released July 12, 2024. Previous games were also released in July.

It certainly matches up with previous timelines.

🚨SOURCES: EA Sports College Football planned to launch on July 12, 2024🚨 pic.twitter.com/dnEW9hJuGq — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) January 16, 2024

However, Matt Brown reported that two people at EA Sports “with direct knowledge” of the release date claimed to not have shared the information with anyone and wouldn’t confirm it.

Read into that as much as you’d like, but not speaking further sure is…..interesting!

Just talked to 2 people at EA with direct knowledge, and both said "we have not shared a direct date with anybody" and would not confirm this date.



July is what I've heard is the target. So this could be correct! But I haven't seen it in writing and EA won't confirm it https://t.co/0Pv1SevisK — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 16, 2024

Fans want EA Sports to release the game ASAP.

While Matt Brown wouldn’t confirm the news, July 12th makes sense on the surface. More than anything, fans just want the game to come out.

It’s been more than a decade since a college football video game was released. Issues with players’ likeness and compensation caused EA Sports to indefinitely pause future releases, but with NIL being the new normal, that issue is behind the video game company.

Now, a new game will be released, and I can’t wait. It will be the first video game I’ve bought since the last one in 2013. Firing up “NCAA Football” on an early Saturday morning against my college roommates was an event that you could set your watch to. Nothing beat it.

That was all the way back during the Obama administration. Fans have been craving a new game ever since, and it will finally get here.

When will the new college football video game come out? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

I can promise you one thing beyond any shadow of a doubt. I will 100% be firing it up the moment it drops, choosing the worst school in the game to build into a dynasty and probably playing until my girlfriend has to rip the controller out of my hands. Let me know your thoughts on the new game at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.