New Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson Explains Being Removed From Field

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson has a new home in the Arizona Cardinals, but people still want to know more about the dramatic end to his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Anderson’s tenure with the Panthers ended during their game against the Los Angeles Rams. First, he got into it with the team’s wide receivers coach Joe Dailey after being taken out of the game.

Robbie Anderson getting in the face of coach Joe Dailey 😳

pic.twitter.com/8jaxCupAza — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

A bit later, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room saying later that “no one is bigger than the team.”

The next day, the Panthers sent him off to the desert. So what happened, Robbie?

“I was honestly confused, and upset by it as I should be,” Anderson said referring to being taken out of the game.

“It’s third down, and I’m being taken out of the game. I don’t think I should be OK with that. So I made a comment, why am I being taken out. So that’s that.”

Those statements were made while his Panthers future still hung in the balance, but that wasn’t enough to keep him from being dealt to Arizona. The Panthers received a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick in return.

Anderson was on the field for more than half of the Panthers’ snaps against the Rams, but they didn’t look to him once.

Before that game, he had been targeted 27 times for 13 receptions and one touchdown.

Anderson is expected to make his Cardinals debut this weekend.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle