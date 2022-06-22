New Atlanta Falcons QB Ahead Of Schedule In Picking Up Offense’s Playbook

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is picking up the pace in his offseason programs.

After mandatory minicamps, the Cincinnati product says he’s got a good grasp on the Falcons’ offensive playbook, which should only drive up the generally bullish sentiment on the QB.

Ridder spoke with the media during minicamps and attested to religiously studying the Falcons’ offense, priming himself for a potential starter’s role, if required.

“The overall knowledge of the offense, I’m not going to lie, I thought I would come in and struggle a little bit,” the rookie said.

“We’re almost all the way through all of our installs and putting in all those checks, and I have a good grasp of it. That surprised me, honestly. I’m not saying I wouldn’t have picked it up, but I thought it might’ve taken a bit longer, a couple of extra days. I’ve been able to pick up on it pretty smoothly.”

Though Falcons coach Arthur Smith is expected to lean on offseason acquisition and former Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, Atlanta fans remain curious over the rook’s potential, and likely more than watching the seven-year veteran.

With the rest of the NFC South, minus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all experimenting at quarterback in the upcoming season, why not give the 2022 74th overall pick a shot. …

Smith’s history as an offensive coordinator showcased a run-first approach, relieving some pressure on Ridder as he learns the ropes; even if Atlanta’s backfield of hybrid running back Cordarrelle Patterson and former Chief Damien Williams leave much to be desired.

Interesting from #Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder — he surprised himself by how quickly he's picked up Atlanta's offense.

Said he's been saying play-calls into iPhone voice recorder app and listening back as a way to study. pic.twitter.com/W7huwslRV8 — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) June 14, 2022

If Mariota takes the starter’s role due to his dual-threat ability, Ridder should be more than capable of bringing fresh legs to that assignment.

In his four years with the Bearcats’ offense, Ridder ran for 2,180 yards and averaged 6.0 yards a carry in 2020, adding 12 rushing touchdowns that season.

Through the air, Ridder amassed 10,239 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and completed 62.1 percent of his passes in his collegiate career.

Ridder finished his senior season with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

