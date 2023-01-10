New ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer Is A Trippy Feast of Visuals With Major Consequences For Paul Rudd and Co.

Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be the major hit to kickstart the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5?

Based on its latest trailer, there’s certainly promise.

Marvel rolled out its newest trailer for the third Ant-Man installment Monday night during the CFP National Championship.

For one, it was more entertaining than the game.

The Beginning of the End For Ant-Man?

In Quantumania, we get a deeper look at the MCU’s newest big bad, Kang (played by Creed III‘s Jonathan Majors), as he looks to escape from the fabled Quantum Realm through the folly of Ant-Man’s pursuit to regain time he lost by getting sucked up by Thanos’ snap.

The plot of this movie centers around Scott Lang, his daughter Cassie Lang, love interest Hope Van Dyne / Wasp, her mother (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) as the group looks to escape the Quantum Realm after Cassie invents a device to enter the pit between time and space.

It’s a lot, we know, but the visuals at least appear to be worth the price of admission.

Scott was one of the people missing amid the Infinity Gauntlet’s snap, so he’s tapping back into the Quantum Realm with the hope of recapturing that period, which apparently set Cassie on the wrong track.

Basically, having no father resulted in trouble for this young lady, so it’ll at least have some heart to it, unlike the soulless Phase 4 movies that preceded it.

Their pursuit of time will eventually cross paths with Kang the Conqueror, an interdimensional adversary known as “He Who Remains” — unbothered by time while also imprisoned by it.

Can Paul Rudd, Marvel Deliver Again?

Since Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has long been seen as the biggest wild-card character of The Avengers — after all, he’s an ordinary man with a suit that can shrink him down or make him 70 feet tall, that’s pretty much it — it’s intriguing to watch this movie pit him against what the MCU deems one of its greatest villains in Kang.

It’s a ton of lore that the MCU will expect viewers to know coming into this film, based on their recent spree of television shows.

This Ant-Man movie will be required viewing for the franchise moving forward as the planned schedule features Kang as the next Thanos-level baddie that the new Avengers will have to face off against in its two-part finale for Phase 5.

And this trailer also features M.O.D.O.K., which comic book nerds will undoubtedly appreciate.

Best line of the trailer, as Scott fights Kang in the likely climax of the movie: “I don’t have to win; we both just have to lose.”

Ant-Man: Quantumania is set for release on February 17.

Check it out, and let us know what you think:

Witness the beginning of a new dynasty.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17. pic.twitter.com/vDvvwpYYh7 — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 10, 2023