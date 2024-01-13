New Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Does Not Know ‘Grits And Sweet Tea,’ But He Gets Crimson Tide Football And Nick Saban

Videos by OutKick

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – New Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer may not have any ties to the South or the Southeastern Conference. But he knows Crimson Tide football.

“When it comes to history and tradition of college football, it’s second to none here,” DeBoer said Saturday afternoon at a press conference inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“This is maybe the only place that I would have left Washington to come coach at,” DeBoer said. “This place is special.”

Alabama Fans Give New Coach A Hero’s Welcome

DeBoer, 49, noticed that immediately Friday night when he arrived at the Tuscaloosa Airport after 8 p.m. Fans mobbed previous coach Nick Saban at the same airport on January 3, 2007, upon his arrival.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to reporters after his introductory press conference on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Photo By Glenn Guilbeau of OutKick).

“People were at the airport. They lined up as we drove by. They were on the streets in downtown Tuscaloosa,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Saturday. “That saying, ‘the SEC just means more?’ Until you’re here and see something like that, you don’t grasp it.”

DeBoer is catching on.

“The culture is contagious,” he said. “You can tell through the TV from how hard they play and how much they want to win.”

Those fans also like to win and have grown used to it under Saban over the last 17 seasons with six national championships and nine SEC championships. He announced his retirement on Wednesday after reaching the College Football Playoff for the eighth time in 10 years.

Kalen DeBoer Speaks With Former Alabama Coach Nick Saban

“Winning SEC championships and national championships, I can’t wait to carry that on,” DeBoer said. “I want to continue what he (Saban) has built it up to be. Thank you Nick Saban, for all that you’ve done.”

Saban attended the press conference and met DeBoer for the first time Saturday after speaking to him on the phone Friday.

“I bended his ear,” DeBoer said. “He’s the best in the business to ever do it. He will have 100 percent access to everything. I would be a fool not to do that. All I ask is that every day he tells me at least one thing that we need to get better at.”

Byrne had an idea about that on DeBoer’s first day since the Milbank, South Dakota, native and former coach at Sioux Falls and Fresno State has no ties to the South or to the SEC.

“I told him to get to know sweet tea and grits,” Byrne said.

There is not likely to be much of a taste of the South on DeBoer’s first coaching staff at Alabama.

“There’ll be a touch of Washington in there,” DeBoer said of his staff. “Certainly open to and understand there needs to be some SEC additions.”

New Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer laughs during his introductory press conference Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo By Glenn Guilbeau of OutKick).

Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is expected to follow DeBoer to Alabama as Washington does not plan on hiring an assistant coach to replace DeBoer. And Grubb was with DeBoer at Sioux Falls and Fresno State before Michigan. He turned down an offer by Saban to be Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year to stay at Washington.

DeBoer comes to Alabama with a 25-3 record at Washington and 104-12 overall.

“He’s a ball coach,” Byrne said.

And that ability tends to work in all areas of this country.

“I will say this,” DeBoer said. “I wasn’t a West Coast guy either.”

Yet, he won immediately at Fresno State and Washington.

“We will be explosive, I promise you that,” he said. “We will be aggressive. We will attack. We will be physical.”

Byrne interviewed Kalen DeBoer in Seattle on Thursday.

“It was awesome,” Byrne said. “I got that feeling he was the guy right away.”

Kalen DeBoer Contract Details Not Released Yet

Byrne said DeBoer’s contract is complete, but would not release the details for a few days.

Saban made $11.1 million in his final season in 2023 on a contract that was worth $93.6 million through 2030 when it was updated in 2022. Byrne did not say how that contract will be altered now with Saban not coaching and working in an advisory role.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will have the large shadow of Nick Saban over his shoulder throughout his career in Tuscaloosa. (Getty Images)

DeBoer made $4.2 million this past season at Washington. Byrne offered only this on DeBoer’s deal with Alabama.

“It’s not longer than 10 years,” he said.