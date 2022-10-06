Nets G Kyrie Irving Welcomes New Baby With YouTube Influencer Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving’s welcoming a new teammate.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash told the media that Irving, 30, was off celebrating the birth of his new baby with girlfriend and YouTube influencer Marlene Wilkerson.

Irving welcomed his third child, and second with Wilkerson. The two welcomed a baby boy in June 2021.

Wilkerson, a lifestyle vlogger, has been linked to Kyrie since 2018, and the two got engaged in 2019.

It’s a big week for Irving, who’s expected to join Brooklyn for their first preseason game, though Nash did not confirm his availability.

Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving and his wife welcomed a new baby yesterday. Everyone is doing good. Nash is unsure if Irving plays tomorrow. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 5, 2022

The Nets will tip off the season on Oct. 19: facing the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that welcomed its star Zion Williamson on Monday night.

Brooklyn braces for a 2022-23 season full of postseason expectations.

It’ll be a campaign to monitor after a tumultuous offseason ripe with Kevin Durant and Irving drama. KD nearly left the team over his differences with coach Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Meanwhile, Irving failed to reach a long-term extension with the team, setting the upcoming year up with great expectations for the tested Kyrie.

Congrats to the couple!