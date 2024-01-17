Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘The Gentlemen’ Looks Like A Guaranteed Hit

Videos by OutKick

Netflix’s new series “The Gentlemen” looks like it’s loaded with potential.

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since Netflix brought the heat outside of “Fall of the House of Usher,” and the streaming company definitely could use another hit.

Enter Guy Ritchie and “The Gentlemen.”

Ritchie released a movie of the same name in 2019 with Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam and Charlie Strong. It was a criminally underrated movie that didn’t get nearly enough respect, but trust me when I say it’s a very fun ride.

“The Gentlemen” on Netflix looks very interesting. (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix drops teaser for “The Gentlemen.”

Now, Guy Ritchie will attempt to recreate the magic of the film with a new Netflix series. The plot is described as follows by the streaming giant:

THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

Sounds pretty interesting, and if it’s anything like the movie from Ritchie, it should be wildly entertaining. Take a look at the preview below. It’s…..intriguing.

What do we all think of the teaser? Call me crazy, but I think it looks really interesting. If it’s even a fraction as good as the movie, then it will 100% be worth watching.

Guy Ritchie is a fascinating entertainment mind. He’s the man responsible for two “Sherlock Holmes” movies, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Snatch,” “The Gentlemen” and many other hits.

He has a way of making his stories seem classy while also edgy and full of mystery and action. His style might not be for everyone, but I find it works for me.

Now, he’s taking his skills to Netflix with a series modeled after one of his best movies. It’s hard to believe “The Gentlemen” won’t be a success. At the very least it seems worthy of at least giving it a shot.

“The Gentlemen” looks promising. (Credit: Netflix)

Also, I have no idea who Kaya Scodelario is, but she has 3.1 million Instagram followers. We must roll in different circles, but I’m definitely intrigued by what she might bring to the table.

There’s no official release date for “The Gentlemen,” but Netflix promises it’s coming soon. That definitely means at some point in 2024. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype I’ve built in my mind. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.