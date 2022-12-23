Netflix’s Reboots ‘That ’70s Show’ With Sequel Series That Looks Unwatchable

Netflix seems intent on destroying the legacy of “That ’70 Show.”

The streaming giant dropped a trailer for the sequel series “That ’90s Show,” and it looks so bad that it feels borderline criminal.

If you think you have the stomach for it, fire up the preview below.

What is Netflix thinking with “That ’90s Show”?

Who signed off on this thinking it was a good idea? Seriously, who sat down and thought a sequel series to “That ’70s Show” was what people were craving?

Spoiler alert: we weren’t. Hollywood needs to learn to stop spoiling the classics. Remember when the geniuses over there got the idea to remake “Red Dawn”? How did that work out? It was a comical disaster.

Yet, people never learn their lessons and that’s how viewers end up with “That ’90s Show.” Even with multiple original cast members returning, we all know it won’t go well.

“That ‘90s Show” looks terrible. (Credit Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022)

The plot for the sequel nobody asked for is as follows:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.

Again, who the hell thought this was a good idea? “That ’70s Show” has been off TV for nearly 17 years. It was amazing back in the day, but that doesn’t mean a reboot in the form of a sequel is necessary.

In fact, it means the exact opposite. The show originally kind of crawled to a disappointing end anyways. It was great, but didn’t end on the highest note.

For that reason alone, “That ’70s Show” is probably best left in the past.

“That ‘90s Show” looks like a terrible series. (Credit Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022)

Will it be fun to see Kurtwood Smith back as the lovable hardass Red Foreman? Perhaps, but it definitely won’t outweigh what I guarantee will be a disappointing show. I’m begging the people running studios and streaming sites to please stop ruining classics like “That ’70s Show.” Nobody is asking for stuff like this.