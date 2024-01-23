Netflix Drops Sinister Teaser For Upcoming Limited Series ‘Ripley’

Videos by OutKick

Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Ripley” looks like it’s going to be a must-watch series.

In terms of dark and sinister content, fans are currently in the process of diving into season four of “True Detective.”

However, there’s no such thing as too much great content, and it looks like Netflix is looking to crush a home run.

Netflix describes the plot as follows:

Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit I’ve never read the books, and I have no idea what the full details of the Ripley story are.

However, I do know a great preview when I see one. That’s what this is. Give it a watch below, and fire away with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Netflix drops “Ripley” teaser.

What do we all think about the teaser? It looks damn solid, and you all know I’m a huge sucker for sinister and dark content.

Inject it right into my soul, and it looks like that’s exactly what Ripley will do. The cast is also absolutely loaded with talent. Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning and John Malkovich is a hell of a lineup for a limited series.

Ripley. Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in “Ripley” (Cr. Netflix © 2023)

As I often say, all that really matters is whether or not the show is entertaining. If it is and focuses on simply giving fans a wild ride – which looks to be the case – then it could definitely be worth watching.

If it goes woke, then we all know how that ends. It will be trash. Fortunately, it seems a bit hard to go woke when the limited series has solid source material and it’s about murder. How do you possibly mess that up?

Look at the success of “Reacher” compared to most of the trash Hollywood produces. Keep it simple and everything else will take care of itself.

Netflix’s upcoming series “Ripley” looks very intriguing. (Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti/NETFLIX)

What do you think of the teaser and plot? Are you familiar with the story? Definitely hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and you can check out “Ripley” starting April 4th.