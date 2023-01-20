Netflix’s Upcoming Documentary On The Murdaugh Murders Looks Like A Must-Watch

Netflix is releasing a documentary about the infamous Murdaugh family, and it looks like it might be must-watch television.

The streaming giant will drop “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” February 22, and Netflix describes the three-part documentary as follows:

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

You can watch the trailer below. For true crime fans, it’s hard to see how anyone could pass this one up.

The story of Paul Murdaugh and his family has captivated America.

For those of you who don’t already know, the Murdaugh’s have been in the news nonstop for more than a year. The once powerful South Carolina family was engulfed by death and chaos.

The son Paul Murdaugh was accused of being responsible for crashing a boat while under the influence, which resulted in the death of Mallory Beach.

Not long after, Paul and his mother Maggie were found gunned down in brutal fashion, but that was far from the end of the story.

The father – Alex Murdaugh – was arrested in connection with their deaths. He’s also accused of trying to carry out a suicide for hire plot.

The reality is nobody knows the truth of what has happened with the Murdaugh family. There are a million theories, but very few concrete facts are known.

The downfall of Alex Murdaugh and the deaths in his family will be chronicled in a Netflix series. “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” drops February 22. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

As you can see in the trailer, there is also speculation about the death of a young man, and outside of that, the fate of the deceased housekeeper has also been called into question.

Now, Netflix will bring the story of the Murdaugh to viewers February 22. Again, if you love true crime, this is going to be awesome.

Even if you’re interested at all in the Murdaughs, fire up Google and there’s a million rabbit holes to jump down. It’s one of the craziest scandals in modern American history, and the documentary should be epic.