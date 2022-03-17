Netflix is Coming For Password Sharers, Will Find and Charge Them

Netflix is blaming rotten password-sharers for its low-quality original programming.

On Wednesday, Netflix said it must find a way to slash password sharing because it’s “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

See that? You are the reason Netflix can’t afford better studios, writers and actors.

To combat these criminals, Netlflix will test new software in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that detects password-sharers and makes them pay the equivalent of $2.99 in US dollars. If the crackdown works, it will hit the US next, probably for more than $3.

With the new change, users can add only two profiles to an account. Netflix says that current subscribers left it no choice.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Glad a company spokesperson cleared that up. With only 222 million subscribers paying, like, $14.99 a month, Netflix is the real victim here.

The strict crackdown comes after Netflix last year tested a two-step verification process for each device that logs in. It appears that process was too easy to game.

The bad news is that the other — many, many — streaming services could follow Netflix’s lead. And losing free access to Disney+ would devastate millions. HBO Max, not so much — there’s nothing good on Max.

In the meantime, Netflix encourages its 222 million paying subscribers to upgrade to its new 4K package for only $19.99 per month. Should we blame inflation for that hike?