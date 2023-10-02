Neither Defense Can Stop Anyone, Take The Over

Videos by OutKick

Seahawks vs. Giants, 8:15 ET

After a Sunday Night Football game that was surprisingly good, we are followed up with what could be one of the bigger duds of the weekend as the Seahawks take on the Giants. I’m a bit optimistic about this one though as I have a play in it and that always keeps my engagement in a game. If that doesn’t work, maybe I’ll just imagine the players are all back in Andy’s Room and it is another Toy Story game.

The Seahawks are 2-1 on the year and the offense is clicking right now. After opening the year with a loss to the Rams, they responded with a back-and-forth win over the Lions. In that game, the Seahawks were able to take the game in overtime as Geno Smith turned in a great performance with 328 yards, two touchdowns and a 78% competition rate. Last week, they were able to handle the Panthers without much of an issue as they were able to coast to a 10-point victory. The biggest concern for Seattle has to be their defense, a unit that is allowing opponents 418.7 yards of offense each week. They’ve also allowed at least 27 points to all opponents in each of the first three games. That’s a lot of yards and points to allow. I wouldn’t consider the Rams or Panthers high-quality offenses either and both of them getting whatever they wanted with limited resistance has to be a cause for concern. The Giants are unlikely to have Saquon Barkley on the field tonight, but they should still be able to get their offense humming against the Seattle defense. Offensively, I expect Seattle to exploit some of the Giants secondary as they look to get the ball in the hands of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. What I like the most is that the Seahawks seem to balance their playcalling and keep defenses honest.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 17: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This could’ve been a complete disaster of a season from the Giants provided they didn’t have their comeback win over the Cardinals. In their home and season, opener against the Cowboys, they weren’t able to crack the scoreboard and allowed 40 points to their division rivals. Then they were looking terrible against the Cardinals, a team that everyone thought would be the worst in the league. Finally, they ended up getting things together and won the game. Once again, last week, the game was essentially no contest as they played the 49ers. Tonight, they have a prime opportunity to get their passing game going as the Seahawks don’t look like they can consistently stop anyone. I need to see Daniel Jones start to make some plays with his legs too. I feel like the Giants are at their best when he tries to keep plays alive with his scrambling ability. He does look like he’s made a solid connection with Darren Waller. Waller has been one of the better tight ends in football and it finally looks like the Giants are using him properly. He should have a big game tonight.

Apparently, the Seahawks have never lost in MetLife Stadium. I know that all of those are in the past and we are talking about the present, but it does give me a bit of confidence that the franchise prepares well for the cross-country trips. They are down two of their cornerbacks, a linebacker, and a defensive end which really does not bode well for a defense that is already struggling. The Giants have to get their offense going so I think they keep the pedal to the floor in this one. The Seahawks are good offensively as well so I don’t see the Giants stopping them. I’ll take the over 47.5 in this game.

