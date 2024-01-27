Nebraska Volleyball Player Laney Choboy Is The Next Big College Star

Videos by OutKick

Look, I’m not the biggest college volleyball fan. I admit that. You probably aren’t either. But I think I’m all in on Nebraska star Laney Choboy. All in.

I’m probably late to the game on this one, so I apologize for that. Feel like OutKick is usually pretty good at being ahead of the trends on these things, so we may have missed the boat on this one. That’s on us (me), and we (I) apologize for that.

Why am I talking about college volleyball on an otherwise slow Saturday in late-January? Well, because someone over on the Nebraska social media team put together this little video of Laney Choboy yesterday and it’s going mega-viral on the internet.

When that happens, it deserves our attention. Like I said, I’m all in on this Laney Choboy.

Electric City:

Nebraska volleyball star Laney Choboy goes viral for being the world’s best hype-man

How have we never written about this girl? Seriously. I don’t understand how we missed it. What an embarrassing blind spot.

That video has nearly 50,000 likes as of this morning and that number ain’t slowing down. What a pistol. There is no hype man/woman like Laney Choboy. None. Never seen anything like it.

This girl’s got it. She’s a high school All-American and absolutely burst onto the scene this past fall with the Nebraska volleyball team. You can see why.

Laney Choboy brings the heat on and off the court like no other human I’ve ever seen. We talk about Olivia Dunne a lot around here — mainly because the Google Algo likes her — and I’ve been a little worried because Livvy’s on her way out.

Who would be the next big college star, especially in the new age of NIL? Who’s gonna take the bull by the horns and dominate the college landscape? I think both Laney Choboy AND the entire Nebraska volleyball program are ready to step up.

Don’t forget, the last time we talked about these ladies was back in August when they made history by selling out the ENTIRE football stadium. I’m talking over 92,000 fans for a college volleyball game. What a scene:

There at 92,003 people at the Nebraska Volleyball match tonight.



That officially sets A NEW WORLD RECORD for the highest attendance at a women’s sporting event in history.



Absolutely INCREDIBLE 👏 pic.twitter.com/1W9Rg7wliV — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 31, 2023

Nebraska went on to go 33-2 (!!!) last fall and won the Big Ten title, only to suffer a heartbreaker to Texas in the NCAA Final. Brutal.

But that’s all behind them now. These girls have moved on to 2024 and it looks like they’re all in on Laney Choboy moving forward. Smart move.