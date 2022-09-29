Former Nebraska Coach Makes Insane Comments Ahead Of The Indiana Game

Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski gave Indiana some gold bulletin board material with some recent comments.

The Cornhuskers will take the field at home Saturday night against the Hoosiers in Lincoln as -4.5 favorites, and instead of just staying silent and hoping for the best, Kaczenski cut it loose on Hail Varsity Radio.

Will Nebraska beat Indiana? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The former Nebraska assistant coach asked if there’s “a bigger clown in college football” than Indiana head coach Tom Allen during a truly unhinged radio segment.

“The guy likes running out of a tunnel. I don’t like coaches that like running out of tunnels,” Kaczenski said during his bizarre rant.

"Let's be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than that guy? For the love of god, we cannot lose to Indiana."



Coach Kaz didn't hold back when he joined @schmidt_radio and @HerbelEssences on the show yesterday.@HailVarsity is presented by @GoCurrency. pic.twitter.com/OfJ0NAQc0s — Hail Varsity Radio (@HVarsityRadio) September 28, 2022

There almost aren’t words to describe just how stupid this entire rant was from Rick Kaczenski. If you want to talk trash, you better be a damn good team.

Is Nebraska good? Not at all. The Cornhuskers are 1-3 with losses to Northwestern, Georgia Southern and a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma last weekend.

If there’s one program that shouldn’t have any former or current coaches spouting off, it’s Nebraska.

Will Indiana upset Nebraska? (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Indiana has been more successful in recent years than Nebraska. Since 2018, the Hoosiers are 19-18. It’s not great, but it’s respectable when you compare it to Nebraska’s laughable record of 16-32 record in the same time period.

A former Nebraska coach shouldn’t be trashing anyone. Again, the team lost to Georgia Southern and just let Oklahoma hang 49 on them.

The Cornhuskers are favored against Indiana. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Take a seat, shut your mouth and pray like hell the Hoosiers don’t embarrass you at home this weekend.