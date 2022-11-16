Nebraska Reportedly Meets With Former NFL Coach

Nebraska reportedly met Tuesday with Matt Rhule.

The Cornhuskers have been searching for a new head coach ever since firing Scott Frost early in the season, and Rhule’s name has been attached to the job ever since the Panthers fired him.

Former Nebraska standout Will Compton tweeted the two sides met Tuesday and “the connection is strong with the Huskers.”

I’m hearing Matt Rhule is currently in Nebraska and the connection is strong with the Huskers pic.twitter.com/OAW5yY6cB3 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 15, 2022

Would Matt Rhule be a good choice for Nebraska?

If the Cornhuskers are able to convince Rhule Lincoln is the proper landing spot for him to return to the college game, it could be a great hire.

Matt Rhule was a disaster in the NFL. His time with the Panthers was downright terrible. However, there’s no question he knows how to coach college football.

He inherited an absolutely destroyed Baylor program, went 7-6 in year two and won 11 games with the Bears in his third year in Waco. It was an incredibly impressive turnaround.

Matt Rhule is being considered for the Nebraska job. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Bears were decimated when Matt Rhule showed up. By year three, Baylor was one of the best teams in the country.

That’s the exact kind of energy Nebraska needs. It’s been a very long time since the Cornhuskers were competitive. Fans have grown very tired of the situation in Lincoln.

Rhule could come in and likely turn around the program very quickly. Again, he’s already proven he can do it.

Matt Rhule met with Nebraska. Will the Cornhuskers hire him? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

If the Cornhuskers reach an agreement with the former Panthers coach, fans should be very happy.