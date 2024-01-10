Nebraska Teaches America When It’s Acceptable To Storm The Court

Videos by OutKick

The Nebraska Cornhuskers put on a court storming clinic Tuesday night against Purdue.

Nebraska pulled off a shocking 88-72 win over the top-ranked Boilermakers led by Keisei Tominaga’s 19 points and fans did exactly what they should have done:

Stormed the court like the world was burning down around them.

Nebraska stuns Purdue. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

As soon as the clock hit zero, fans flooded on the court to celebrate with members of the Nebraska team, and I’m all for it.

Check out the awesome moment unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

🗣️ GO BIG RED!‼️@HuskerMBB stuns No. 1 Purdue, for its first win over a No. 1 since 1982, and the fans storm the floor. pic.twitter.com/mw8hnXXZ8P — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2024

Nebraska shows how to properly storm the court.

This right here is a PERFECT example of when storming the court isn’t just acceptable, but has to be done.

There’s an epidemic of court and field storming in America when it’s absolutely not necessary at all. Colorado football fans stormed the field after beating Colorado State as a heavy favorite, Wisconsin basketball fans stormed the court after beating a Marquette program the Badgers regularly dominate and there are plenty more examples to choose from.

Now, some people will argue it’s always acceptable because it’s just kids having fun. Give me a break. This is the United States of America. This country is undefeated in world wars and Super Bowls, went to the moon and is built on American exceptionalism.

Nebraska fans storm the court after upsetting Purdue. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Great Americans expect to win at everything. That’s what sets us apart. Failure is never an option for anyone living under the flag of the red, white and blue.

That’s why there’s only very few times court storming is ever acceptable:

Winning a championship

Upsetting the top-ranked team as unranked or barely ranked team (bonus points if your team is traditionally terrible and it’s a program defining win)

It’s that second point Nebraska fell under Tuesday night. The Cornhuskers haven’t been good at basketball in a very long time. Purdue is a national power.

The power dynamics and recent history are clear. Yet, none of it mattered on the court for Purdue. The unranked Cornhuskers dominated them down the stretch and upset the top team in America.

When that happens, you get your butt on the court to celebrate with everyone. Not only is it acceptable, I fully encourage and endorse it. Tuesday night was a program defining win. That deserves a court storming every single time.

Keisei Tominaga led Nebraska’s upset of Purdue. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Beating a good team when you’re also a solid team or beating a team you’re favorite against is NEVER a reason to storm the court. Call me an old man yelling at clouds if you want, but I’m an American patriot who believes in leaving no doubt in the battle space. That requires high standards. Credit to Nebraska for teaching the rest of America – my Badgers included – when to storm the court. This is what we love to see. Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.