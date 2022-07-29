Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson dropped a line for the ages about the 2021 season.

The Cornhuskers finished the 2021 season 3-9, but eight of the losses were by only a single possession. In theory, Nebraska was only a few plays away from a much better record.

How does Nelson feel about so many close losses? He thinks it’s similar to striking out at the bar with women at the end of the night.

Garrett Nelson talks about close losses. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“It’s like going to a bar every Friday and talking to a chick all night and all of the sudden her boyfriend walks over and takes her home,” he explained.

Garrett Nelson sums up the close losses last season:

That just about sums it up the best way possible! Nebraska was right there in every game it played, and still finished the season with three wins.

If that’s not the definition of heartbreak, I don’t know what is.

It’s one thing to get blown out and know you had absolutely no shot of winning. You can sleep easy when that happens. Sometimes, you come up against a better team and simply get iced.

Welcome to the reality of sports.

However, that’s not what happened to Nebraska. In eight of its games last season, the Huskers were literally only one play away from winning.

Yet, it didn’t happen and it was another disappointing season in Lincoln. Just like striking out with a woman at the bar when last call is shouted out.

So close, yet, so far. The highest of highs. The lowest of lows. Welcome to life as a Nebraska fan!