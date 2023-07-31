Videos by OutKick

Matt Rhule’s first order of business to begin his first preseason camp at Nebraska was to send a player home for being too fat. Brutal.

Josh Fleeks, a sixth-year senior, transferred to play for the Cornhuskers during the offseason. The former three-star prospect in the college football recruiting Class of 2018 spent his first four seasons at Baylor.

Josh Fleeks #21 of the Baylor Bears on September 17, 2022.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

He actually spent his first two seasons playing for Rhule in Waco before his head coach left for the NFL and was replaced by Dave Aranda. Fleeks played in 26 games with the Bears while Rhule was in charge.

64 yards to the HOUSE!



Josh Fleeks gives @BUFootball the lead! pic.twitter.com/JDggB7HqTS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2019

He saw his playing time dwindle under the new regim.

The Texas-native had just 15 touches in each of the last two years and did not record a catch or a carry during the final nine games of last season. His career numbers to date do not jump out off of the page.

Now, three years later, he and Rhule may or may not reunite.

Josh Fleeks’ future at Nebraska is up in the air.

Josh Fleeks reported yesterday and was significantly over his weight, so he was sent home to make his wait. We’ll wait and see how Josh does. — Matt Rhule in his press conference on Monday afternoon

While at Baylor, Fleeks was was listed at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. Nebraska lists him at 6-foot-0, 205 pounds.

His actual weight is unclear. Rhule didn’t say.

However, it sounds like Fleeks showed up closer to 210/220 if he was “significantly” over his weight. That qualifier does not allude to an added pound or two. It alludes to at least five pounds, right?

Maybe Fleeks actually weighs closer to 190 and showed up at 205. That would be “significant.”

Whatever the numbers might be, Fleeks got fat over the summer.

Rhule sent him home and put him on blast. Brutal.